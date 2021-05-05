West Michigan relief program supports Black and Hispanic business owners

As small businesses continue to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of organizations are partnering to bring relief.
Consumers Energy, Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Michigan Municipal League Foundation are supporting 40 Black and Latino owned businesses with a new program.
Nationally, data shows that small businesses in communities of color had unequal access to federal COVID-19 relief.
The Our Town program includes over $55,000 worth of gift cards for customers to spend at participating businesses, sponsored by Consumers Energy.
When you spend $25 at one of the businesses, you will receive a $25 gift card to spend either at that business or another participating location.
The program kicked off on April 30 and is expected to sell out quickly.
See a list of restaurants below:
