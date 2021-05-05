West Michigan relief program supports Black and Hispanic business owners

When you spend $25 at a participating business, you will receive a $25 gift card to spend at that business or another.

As small businesses continue to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of organizations are partnering to bring relief.

Nationally, data shows that small businesses in communities of color had unequal access to federal COVID-19 relief.

The Our Town program includes over $55,000 worth of gift cards for customers to spend at participating businesses, sponsored by Consumers Energy.

When you spend $25 at one of the businesses, you will receive a $25 gift card to spend either at that business or another participating location.

The program kicked off on April 30 and is expected to sell out quickly.

See a list of restaurants below:

