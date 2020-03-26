GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The coronavirus has kept students out of school and away from their teachers for nearly two weeks, and while some students might be enjoying the break -- teachers are missing their kids!

Four West Michigan teachers recorded special messages for the students of Michigan -- reminding them that though it may seem scary right now and all their hard work done in vain -- the students are missed and the teachers are proud of them.

"I'm so proud of how all of your are helping each other at this time," middle school social studies teacher Allison Borson said in her video. Borson teaches at Lighthouse Connections Academy, an online public school.

"Whether its helping your parents at home or your sibling with their school work -- like Mister Rogers used to say, 'you look for the helpers' and I think you are all dong just that! Keep it up!"

Bob Myers, a biology and anatomy teacher at West Ottawa High School reassured the students that someday they'll all be together again in the classroom, "and your teachers will once again be able to harp on your for looking at your phones all the time."

Myers also offered up some tips on what students could do during the school closures, "Try and do something productive: memorize the bones of the body, learn to play a new instrument, take your dog for a walk, read a book, make a bug collection."

"If nothing else, email your teachers and let us know what's going on, we want to hear from you, we really do! We miss you! Take care everybody!"

"I wanted to take a second to send a message out to all the students of Michigan to let you know how proud your teachers are of you," kindergarten teacher Kari Chapin said in her video. Chapin teaches at Northview Public Schools. "We hope that you are still taking this time to be creative and to have fun."

Chapin said she misses her students as much as they miss her and that she hopes to see them in a couple weeks.

Literature and writing teacher from Grandville High School wanted the students to know, "We miss you like crazy right now!"

"With all this "yuck" that's going around it's good to know that you're safe, that you're with your parents and that you're well," Shari Gilbert-Watts said in her video.

She also reminded senior students that their teachers, counselors and parents all recognize the work they've put in so far this year, "Seniors: we want you to also know that you've put the time in and we're very proud of you, and once this is all over and done with we can celebrate you like we're suppose to! But in the meantime, we want you to WASH YOUR HANDS! and be well and make us proud!"

Michigan students have been out of school nearly two weeks, following an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to shut down all K-12 public, private and boarding schools to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Students were expected to return back to school during the first week of April, but earlier this week, Whitmer issued a 'stay home, stay safe' executive order than extended return to at least April 13.

