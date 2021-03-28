West Michigan vaccine clinic anticipates busiest day yet and provides parking tips

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place, is expecting to provide 12,000 vaccinations on Monday, March 29.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place, operated by Kent County, Spectrum Health and Mercy Health in collaboration with Vaccinate West Michigan, is expecting to provide 12,000 vaccinations on Monday, March 29.

While the clinic has special capacity to provide 20,000 vaccinations, it has been limited by vaccine supplies. Monday, the clinic has supply for and has scheduled 12,000 first vaccine doses. The clinic operates by appointment only.

In an effort to improve community and patient experience, the clinic has expanded parking options.

People 65+ or who require mobility assistance are invited to park at DeVos Place, entering the north parking entrance from the West on Michigan Street or the south parking entrance from the East on Lyon Street.

A parking attendant will provide special instructions for those who need assistance. Drivers also can use the drop off zone in front of DeVos Place on Monroe Avenue and proceed to the cell phone lot within the Gerald Ford Museum parking lots to wait until pick-up notification.

All others can choose one of the following convenient parking options:

Government Center Ramp: Across the street from DeVos Place, parking is located at Government Center located at 300 Monroe. The ramp can be accessed off Ottawa or one of the two Monroe entrances. Please bring parking ticket to the clinic for validation.

MOTU: Park at any of the convenient MOTU meters. To download the MOTU app instructions or to get a free two hour parking validation code, click here and then on DeVos Place Instructions.

Gerald Ford Museum North and South Lots and Rapid Shuttle: Park at the Museum lots, located off Scribner Avenue and Bridge Street/Michigan Avenue. These lots are available as overflow, and gates will open automatically upon entry. A shuttle from The Rapid will run every eight minutes to and from DeVos Place. The shuttle stop is located on Bridge Street/Michigan Avenue. To return to these lots, The Rapid will pick up at the bus stop located just outside of DeVos Place/Monroe Avenue on the left after exiting the building.

More information about the clinic can be found at wmvaccineclinic.org.

