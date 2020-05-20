West Ottawa seniors honored with graduation parade

Many still wore their caps and gowns and cars were decorated in the colors of the colleges they are going to.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Its not the way any of them envisioned it, but there was a celebration for West Ottawa High School seniors Tuesday.

Because a typical graduation ceremony isn't possible during the pandemic, the school held a parade as an alternative. Many still wore their caps and gowns and cars were decorated in the colors of the colleges they are going to.

Principal Jason Reinecke is proud of the work the students put in over the last four years.

"All of us that have gone through high school know how special the senior year is," says Reinecke. "Many of the traditional events our seniors have been stripped of, so just doing something like this to create some memories, it doesn't replace it but it sure is a lot of fun."

The West Ottawa senior class set a district record for most college scholarship money earned, securing $16.4 million towards college education.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.