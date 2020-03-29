KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University student died from the coronavirus, it was announced Sunday by the Kalamazoo County Health Department and the university's president.

"Bassey [Offiong] was a young man of enormous potential who was scheduled to graduate with his degree in chemical engineering in just a few weeks," said President Edward Montgomery in a statement.

Offiong was not a resident of Kalamazoo County, according to the health department. However, they said the virus "has no borders when it comes to who it affects and how it is spread."

Both the health department and Montgomery offer their condolences to the student's family.

"Our thoughts are with [Offiong's] family and WMU as they grieve the loss of a loved one," said Jim Rutherford, Kalamazoo County Health Department officer.

Offiong was one of three WMU students who tested positive for the new virus.

There are 15 cases of the virus in Kalamazoo County, according to Saturday's data.

The county's health department urges people to follow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "stay safe, stay home" order and only go out for essential items.

