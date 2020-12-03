Two West Michigan schools districts announced Thursday that they will remain open, but a number of school-related events will be in canceled to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Kent County Health Department held a press conference on behalf of the county's 20 public school districts, including Grand Rapids Christian and Grand Rapids Catholic, to address their response to the virus.

"Let me begin by saying, school is still in session," said Ron Caniff, Kent ISD Superintendent. "We plan to continue to be in session here within Kent County."

The Kent ISD has been working alongside the Kent County Health Department to figure out their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The districts are implementing a few measures that will go into effect immediately:

All field trips are suspended

All school sponsored travel is suspended

All assemblies and performances involving more than 100 participants in the same room are suspended

All community meetings and after-school programming are suspended

The district is following the guidance from the MHSAA regarding sports

Schools will follow guidance from the health department for outdoor activities not governed by MHSAA

Outside visitors will be restricted from going to the schools

After-school childcare will continue, and all indoor after-school activities with less than 100 people will continue.

"These measures are intended to mitigate the spread of this virus here within our community and within our county," said Caniff.

Joann Hoganson from the health department also addressed the public regarding the district's decision to stay open amid concerns about the virus.

"If we as a health department believed the closing schools would decrease the transmission of COVID-19, we would close schools immediately. We would be the first to act," she said. "But the truth is the data that we see from the CDC and other excellent science tells us that there is not a lot of benefit in closing schools in terms of transmission of this virus."

Hoganson said there is a negative impact when kids have to stay home from school, like issues with childcare. The health department said since there are no cases in Kent County at this time, they do not think closing schools is the right step to take.

"Keep in mind this is a very fluid situation," said Hoganson.

Watch the full press conference here:

The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District also sent a letter to parents on Thursday, saying they are following the recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as well as heightening their cleaning routines and hygiene practices.

"Per state officials, we have begun the process of limiting large gatherings, assemblies, and field trips. You will begin hearing of postponements, cancellations, limited seating at events, and other event restrictions," the letter from Muskegon area superintendents read.

The district also urged parents to keep their children home if they are sick. MAISD described the current pandemic a "rapidly changing situation."

"If at some point it becomes necessary to close a school, the decision will be made under the guidance of public health officials. You will be notified the same way you learn about a weather-related closing. Until then, our schools will remain open," the letter read.

Read the full letter here.

As the level of response to coronavirus escalates around the country, public and private organizations are canceling events, suspending professional sports seasons and urging the public to take steps to slow the spread of the virus.

Local colleges and universities have announced they are canceling in-person classes and instead holding virtual classes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

