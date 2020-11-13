White Cloud Public Schools closing in-person classes Friday after two test positive for COVID

According WCPS, all athletic events and practices will also be canceled Friday.

Thursday, White Cloud Public Schools announced they will move to virtual learning Friday November 13, after the school was made aware of two positive cases.

The school says they are closing in-person instruction to allow time for contact tracing. School officials will be contacting families of students that were in the health departments and CDC definition of a close contact.

WCPS hopes to resume in-person learning next week, pending results of contact tracing and other factors.

The school informed staff and students on Facebook Thursday evening.

