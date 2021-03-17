WATCH LIVE: Health officials brief public on COVID-19 as Biden admin to send $10B to states

The CDC also plans to release new guidance on how different settings like schools and non-healthcare workplaces should best use available screening and testing.

WASHINGTON — The White House coronavirus response team updated the American public on the government's progress to help stop the spread of the pandemic.

That includes announcing sending $10 billion to states to expand COVID-19 testing in schools, as part of its push to get more schools open five days a week before the end of the school year.

The briefings, usually set for three times a week, are part of President Joe Biden’s attempt to rebuild trust and mobilize Americans to follow health guidance and to break down public resistance to the vaccine

Health officials hold a briefing at at 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Senior Advisor to the COVID-19 Response Team Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, White House COVID-19 Testing Coordinator Carole Johnson and Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response.

The $10 billion being sent to states is meant to help schools test symptomatic and exposed individuals, as well as establish screening testing for students, teachers and staff members to identify asymptomatic individuals in the community.

The Department of Health and Human Services is announcing the spending Wednesday, funded by the newly passed $1.9 trillion virus relief bill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also unveiling new guidance Wednesday for how different settings like schools and non-healthcare workplaces should best use available screening testing to catch asymptomatic infections.

Biden has faced challenges meeting his promise of opening a majority of K-8 schools for in-person learning by the end of his first 100 days. This month he directed states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and announced he was directing federal resources toward vaccinating educators in March.

During an interview with ABC News that aired Wednesday, Biden suggested that some Americans who are unwilling to get vaccinated for the coronavirus are unpatriotic.

The president said he had hoped to get politics out of the nationwide vaccination campaign, and that he’s been surprised by some who are refusing to get shots.

Biden said: “I just don’t understand this sort of macho thing about I’m not going to get the vaccine, ‘I have a right as an American, my freedom to not do it.’”

He added: “Why don’t you be a patriot, protect other people?”