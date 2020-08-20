x
Whitmer assessing if businesses can open after long closures

Movie theaters, gyms and indoor pools are among places barred from operating amid the pandemic.
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Whitmer announced that she will allocate nearly $65 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to Michigan school districts, higher education institutions, and other education-related entities that have been most significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she's reassessing the risk of opening Michigan businesses that have been closed for months under her orders to curb the coronavirus. 

She'll have more to say next week. 

Movie theaters, gyms and indoor pools are among places barred from operating amid the pandemic.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday her office is working with the state health department to “drill down” into closed businesses and studying what's happening in other states. 

She also announced Michigan will allocate $60 million in federal pandemic relief funds to school districts where more than half of the students are economically disadvantaged. 

