MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday morning.

Whitmer is the first Michigan governor to be transformed into a bobblehead for the Hall of Fame and Museum.

Whitmer describes herself as a progressive Democrat who can work with state legislators from different political perspectives. She issued a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic in March that was met with broad public approval. Whitmer most recently extended state's emergency declaration Thursday, despite multiple protests at the Michigan Capitol Building downtown Lansing, and without the approval of the legislature.

The emergency declaration is separate from the stay-home order, which is still set to expire May 15. But, the emergency declaration is what allows for the governor to issue mandates like the stay-home order. The legislature voted Thursday to replace the emergency and the executive orders with similar legislation. The governor says under a 1945 law she does not need the legislature's approval to extend the current emergency.

The House ended up voting to authorize a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s authority and actions to combat the pandemic. The step came as hundreds of conservative activists returned to the Capitol to denounce Whitmer’s stay-at-home measure.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every Gov. Whitmer Bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Courtesy photo

The Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $185,000 for the 100 Million Mask Challenge through the sale of bobbleheads of Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and other governors, including: California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.