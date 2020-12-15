Whitmer cites progress checking virus; no Thanksgiving surge

Officials warn, though, that the case rate remains high.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration reports progress in the fight against the coronavirus, saying new cases continue to decline and Michigan has seen no spike related to Thanksgiving travel.

Whitmer, a Democrat, said Tuesday that “hope is on the horizon” now that a vaccine is being distributed. She again urged the Republican-led Legislature to approve relief for businesses and workers before adjourning in coming days.

A state health order has prohibited indoor restaurant dining and closed entertainment venues to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed with infected patients. The restrictions could be extended.