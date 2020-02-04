Students will not return to school this semester and will instead finish out the year remotely, unless restrictions are lifted.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday that extends the closure of all public and private K-12 schools and requires districts to switch to distance learning. Most districts were preparing for this as possibility, but the governor's order irons out the details of how the duration of the school year should work.

When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer first made the decision to close schools there were a dozen COVID-19 cases in Michigan, three weeks later the state's case count is over 9,300 and at least 337 people have died. Schools were originally set to close from March 16 to April 6, but under Whitmer's stay at home order, the school closure was then extended through April 13. However, many districts began preparing for distance learning in the time since the initial closure.

