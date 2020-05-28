Whitmer: Congress can stop steep cuts; K-12 aid is priority

The state's facing a nearly $6.3 billion revenue hole over this fiscal year and the next one.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says protecting K-12 funding is her priority as Michigan seeks a federal bailout to avoid steep spending cuts during the pandemic.

Her budget director says there's no way to complete the next budget by a July deadline.

The state's facing a nearly $6.3 billion revenue hole over this fiscal year and the next one.

Whitmer's hoping Congress soon approves another round of funding for states and gives them flexibility so existing aid can address budget shortfalls. Michigan says at least 1,216 residents of nursing homes have died from the coronavirus, nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths.

Gov. Whitmer provides update on state's response to COVID-19 Watch Live: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldunl provide an update regarding the state’s response to COVID-19 Posted by 13 On Your Side on Thursday, May 28, 2020

