DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will take part in a virtual town hall about the state's response to COVID-19 on Thursday, April 2.

The virtual town hall will be produced and broadcasted by Detroit TV stations. 13 ON YOUR SIDE will air the event starting at 7 p.m. on television and via live streams on Facebook, YouTube and 13onyourside.com

The virtual town hall will be hosted by Detroit news anchors Carolyn Clifford with WXYZ, Huel Perkins with WJBK and Devin Scillian with WDIV.

During the town hall, Whitmer will answer questions about how the state is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Questions can be submitted online.

As of Tuesday morning, the positive COVID-19 case count in Michigan is over 7,600 and 259 people have died.

