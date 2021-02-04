Whitmer encourages spring break travelers to get tested for COVID

The state is offering 37 pop-up sites located throughout Michigan as part of the special testing program.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are urging people to get tested for COVID-19 after returning from spring break.

“Brighter days are ahead with vaccinations being available to all Michiganders as of April 5, however, there are still critical efforts we must take to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Michigan is leading the U.S. in new cases of COVID-19 per population. Friday, the state of Michigan reported 5,498 new cases making the total 683,793; 5,498 Michiganders have died from the virus.

“Michiganders should get tested one to three days before travel,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Do not travel if you test positive. Check travel restrictions before leaving, especially information about the spread of new variants of COVID-19 where you intend on visiting.”

The state is offering 37 pop-up sites located throughout Michigan as part of the special testing program.

Grand Rapids Public Schools and Kent County Health Department are also recommending that all unvaccinated students and staff who travel out of state during spring break be tested before returning to school or quarantine for one week before returning to school.

