LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed another executive order Sunday that is responding to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. The order temporarily imposes enhanced restrictions on price gouging on goods, materials, emergency supplies and food.

The temporary measure goes into effect on Monday, March 16 and it restricts a person or business from reselling products that are "grossly in excess" of the purchase price.

Businesses or individuals are also barred from selling any product at a price that is more than 20% higher than the purchase cost, unless the price increase is due to bringing the product to the market.

"Since the onset of this emergency, it has become apparent that some businesses and individuals are selling face masks, hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies, paper products, and other products that people might seek to purchase due to the threat of COVID-19 at unjustified, exceptionally high prices," the executive order said.

The order is in effect through April 13.

RELATED: Live updates: Michigan has 8 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 33

Attorney General Dana Nessel held a press conference Sunday afternoon to address the new restrictions on price gouging. The attorney general's office said it has received over 75 complaints of price gouging.

Nessel also reiterated the executive order that Whitmer signed on Friday, which bans public gatherings of more than 250 people. She was joined by Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon who talked about the order.

The primary means of transmission of COVID-19 is person-to-person, Gordon said, which is why the state banned large public gatherings. Gordon emphasized the importance of people staying home, regardless of whether they are a vulnerable population.

RELATED: 'Flatten the Curve' - How canceling events and limiting contact saves lives

Linda Vail, an Ingham County health officer, said the county will be ordering restaurants and bars to reduce occupancy by 50%.

Watch the full press conference here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.



