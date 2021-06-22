Whitmer expands tuition-free college to 22,000 more Michiganders under Future for Frontliners program

The expansion would add to the more than 120,000 essential workers who already have applied to the program.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday a plan to extend the Futures for Frontliners program, providing 22,000 more Michiganders with tuition-free college.

The scholarships would now include frontline workers who served between Nov. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021 and would add to the more than 120,000 essential workers who already have applied to the program.

“Today we are taking the last big step to get back to normal, but we will never forget the frontline workers along the way who helped us get here,” Whitmer said.

“That’s why I’m calling on the legislature to join me in expanding the Futures for Frontliners scholarship program to cover the selfless Michiganders who stepped up in unprecedented ways to keep our state moving. As we put Michigan back to work, this will help people get into good-paying, high-demand careers, which will boost our economic jumpstart even further.”

According to the state, nearly 16,000 of the 120,000 applicants are already enrolled in classes with a semester completed through their local community college.

