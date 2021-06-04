Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside teen daughter

Whitmer is urging parents to ensure their high school- and college-age kids are inoculated, too.

DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has gotten her first COVID-19 vaccine shot, touting it as the most effective way to protect people and to return Michigan to normalcy.

The 49-year-old governor was vaccinated at Ford Field in Detroit alongside her 19-year-old daughter, a day after eligibility expanded to everyone ages 16 and older.

The governor blames the surge on pandemic fatigue, residents’ increased movement and more contagious variants.

