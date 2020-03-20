DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she has no plans to tell Michigan residents to strictly stay at home to cut the spread of the cornonavirus.

Whitmer's comments were made a day after the California governor told residents to stay inside except for essential jobs, errands and some exercise.

The governor has tried to reduce the virus by limiting crowds at popular gathering spots and closing schools. Bars, fitness clubs and theaters are closed, and restaurants can only prepare food for carry-out. Whitmer has urged Michigan residents to practice social distancing as much as possible to slow the spread of coronavirus in the community.

Earlier this week, Whitmer ordered a temporary ban on gatherings of 50 or more people. Her executive order complies with recent Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend postponing or canceling large gatherings for eight weeks.

The Trump administration and federal COVID-19 task force also recommended keeping group events and gatherings small this week -- suggesting people should be limited to 10 or less.

At least 334 people in Michigan have tested positive for coronavirus, and three people have died.

