MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order expanding eligibility for unemployment benefits.

According to her office, the order expands the state’s workshare program, offering more tools to employers to reduce layoffs. It also extends unemployment benefits to workers who voluntarily left a job after accepting new employment but were unable to start their new position due to the pandemic.

“No one should have to worry about how to make ends meet during this unprecedented public health crisis” Whitmer said. “By extending eligibility for unemployment benefits, we can help give hard-working Michiganders some financial peace of mind as we continue flattening the COVID-19 curve across Michigan.”

The executive order is the third expansion of unemployment benefits since the pandemic hit Michigan.

Whitmer said order also:

Allows anyone with an active unemployment claim to receive up to 26 weeks of benefits

Suspends the requirement for an individual seeking unemployment to request a registration and work search waiver from their employer

Allows Unemployment Insurance Agency retirees to keep their retirement benefits if they return to work to process unemployment claims or serve on the Occupational Health and Safety Commission

Expands cost-sharing with employers to reduce layoffs

In the state of Michigan over 1 million people have applied for unemployment.

