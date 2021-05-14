Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated in Michigan

Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated the department's mask order.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michiganders who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask.

Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated the department's mask order to align with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest guidance.

Yesterday, the CDC updated its guidance recommending “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

“For more than a year, we’ve been following the best data and science to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The vast majority of us have trusted the scientists and experts to keep us safe during the pandemic, and it has worked."

According to the state, under the updated order:

Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While indoors, fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear a mask,

Residents who are not vaccinated must continue to wear a mask

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

To date, Michigan has administered 7,875,785 vaccines. According to CDC 55.6% of Michiganders ages 16 and older have received at least one dose, with more than 43% percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older being fully vaccinated. The state has also administered the vaccine to 927 Michiganders between the ages of 12 to 15 years old.

