Whitmer lifts Michigan's stay-at-home order

Groups of up to 100 people can gather outside as long as they practice social distancing.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Whitmer said Monday that restaurants can reopen to dine-in customers next week and she has eased limits on gatherings.

Some businesses where close contact is necessary, including gyms, hair salons, indoor theaters and casinos, will remain closed for now.

Day camps for children and pools can open June 8.

Gyms and fitness centers can offer outdoor activities such as classes, practices, training sessions and games as long as participants, coaches and spectators stay 6 feet apart.

