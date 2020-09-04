LANSING, Mich. — Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's stay at home order through the end of the month of April. The order also put in place limits for larger stores and the amount of people allowed in, which will primarily affect grocery stores.

Whitmer said she hopes the limitations will reduce foot traffic, slow the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

"Any large store must limit the number of people in the store at one time to no more than four customers for every thousand square feet," she said "Smaller stores have to limit foot traffic to 25%."

For stores of less than 50,000 square feet, they need to limit the number of people in the facility (including staff) to less than 25% of occupancy limits.

Stores must also regulate people coming in and out and have markings for patrons to enable them to stand that safe six foot from on another.

Some stores have already implemented capacity limitations, changed how they operate and adapted their normal business hours.

Meijer is closing stores early for Easter and Lowe's is closing all of its stores on the holiday.

"There's no question the better social distancing you do, and the longer it happens, the better your, your state will be," Whitmer said Thursday.

According to the CDC social distancing, also called “physical distancing,” means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. To practice social or physical distancing stay at least 6 feet from other people.

Large stores also also mandated to do this under the new order:

Consider establishing curbside pick-up to reduce in-store traffic.

Close off portions of the store dedicated to carpet, flooring, furniture, garden centers or paint.

Refrain from advertising goods that are not groceries, medical supplies or good necessary to support life.

Create two hours a week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations, which includes: people over 60, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.

►Read the executive order here.

Thursday, Michigan recorded 21,504 cases of COVID-19, with 1,076 deaths—making it the state with the third highest number of cases in the country.

►Watch the full press conference here



