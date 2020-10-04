LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The flags will be lowered starting on April 10 until further notice.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had devastating impacts on families across our state,” Whitmer said. “I’m directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of those we have lost to this awful virus. The flags lowered will serve to remind us all that every life lost is a story and legacy of a loved one gone too soon."

As of Friday, 1,281 Michiganders have died because of the virus. Friday, April 10, the state recorded its deadliest day during the pandemic with more than 200 deaths. Over 22,700 people in Michigan have been infected.

“As we continue on, we will carry their memories. My deepest condolences to the families of those whose lives were tragically cut short by COVID-19," Whitmer said.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display their flags at half-staff during this period.

To lower flags, they should be hoisted to the peak for an instant then lowered to the half-staff position.

The state will send out an update when flags can be raised again.

