Whitmer, MDHHS to provide update on COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to provide an update on the State's COVID-19 response Monday afternoon.

Whitmer, along with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon, will provide the update at 2:30 p.m.

The State's three-week "pause" epidemic order is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. However, Michigan hospital officials have urged leaders to extend the pause through the holiday season.

The update will be streamed here live and on Facebook.

