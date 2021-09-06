Whitmer: Michigan reaches first dose vaccination rate of 60%

According to the state, Michigan has administered more shots per 100k than Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Georgia.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced Friday that the state has reached a first dose vaccination rate of 60% for Michiganders ages 16 and older.

“We can all feel a sense of optimism thanks to the tireless efforts of countless frontline workers who put their own safety on the line to keep the rest of us going,” Whitmer said. And we are tremendously grateful to the medical community who kept us all safe and created the safe, effective vaccines, all miracles of modern science.

“As we cross the 60% milestone in vaccinations, we are seeing cases, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to fall fast, which has helped to poise our economy for a strong recovery.”

According to the state, Michigan has administered more shots per 100k than Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Georgia.

“I am pleased to see that so many Michiganders are continuing to make the choice to get vaccinated,” Gilchrist said. “Thank you to every person who has had a conversation with someone in their life to encourage them to get vaccinated, and the professionals and volunteers who have made vaccines available everywhere in our state.”

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.