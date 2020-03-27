Michigan is now following in the federal government's footsteps by pushing tax filing deadlines back to July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday changing the deadline. State and city income tax returns and payments due on April 15 are now due before midnight on July 15. Cities with income taxes due on April 30 will now be due on July 31. The new state deadlines now match those of the Internal Revenue Service.

“Michiganders shouldn’t have to worry about filing their income taxes in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “This executive order provides immediate income tax assistance to people as they continue to stay home and stay safe during this crisis. I will continue working around the clock to help our families and businesses get through this time.”

Taxpayers can go to www.mifastfile.org to learn about available options for e-filing.

Read the executive order here.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.