Whitmer moves Upper Peninsula back a phase after 'surge' in COVID-19 cases

The executive order goes into effect next Friday, Oct. 9, but the state encourages the region to make the transition as quickly as possible.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer moved the Upper Peninsula back a reopening phase after the region saw a "surge" in COVID-19 cases, a news release said.

The executive order places the Upper Peninsula in Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan. The region had been one phase ahead of most of the Lower Peninsula, but moving back a phase puts it in the "improving" stage.

"The move to Phase 4 will require people who can perform work remotely to do so, require schools to enforce mask requirements with limited exceptions, and place limits on social gatherings and stores that match those in place in most of the state, among other changes," the governor's office said.

“After seeing the increase in cases in the U.P. region over the past several weeks and consulting with medical experts, I have decided to take action to protect U.P. families and move the region back a phase. I know this is hard. I know it will be an adjustment. But we can’t let our guard down,” said Whitmer.

The Upper Peninsula region saw cases start to increase in late June and continue to be at a high rate through mid-September. In the past two weeks, the region has seen a sharp increase in positive cases, "giving it right now the most concerning numbers in the state."

The region is reporting 283 cases per million with a 5.1% positivity rate. Statewide, there is a 7-day average of 60 cases per million and a 3.3% positivity rate.

“I along with other community members were given the opportunity to meet with governor Whitmer and share our challenges during this pandemic,” said George Stockero, Copper County ISD Superintendent. “Now, it’s on all of us to do our part to protect each other. Let’s get our numbers down by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing our hands frequently. Yoopers are tough, and we will beat this virus together.”

