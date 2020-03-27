LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says golf courses should abide by her stay-at-home order and close down.

The guidance issued Thursday is the latest to businesses and operations looking for clarity related to the temporary measure that took effect earlier this week.

Whitmer's office also says 10-cent bottle returns are off-limits and that tobacco shops, cigar bars, vape shops and hookah lounges must close.

Laundromat and coin-laundry employees are allowed to work, according to an updated question-and-answer memo on the state website.

The Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order suspends "in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life." Michigan residents are directed to stay in at home unless they are a part of an essential workforce, spending time outside or performing tasks that are necessary like going to the grocery store or the hospital.

The executive order extends to banning all public and private gatherings of any number of people who are not a part of the same household. If anyone does leave their house for essential functions, they are asked to adhere to social distancing measures including remaining six feet apart from each other.

The executive order says that "critical infrastructure workers" are exempt from the order, which including the following industries:

Health care and public health.

Law enforcement, public safety, and first responders.

Food and agriculture.

Energy.

Water and wastewater.

Transportation and logistics.

Public works.

Communications and information technology, including news media.

Other community-based government operations and essential functions.

Critical manufacturing.

Hazardous materials.

Financial services.

Chemical supply chains and safety.

Defense industrial base.

Child care workers

Workers at designated suppliers and distribution centers

Workers in the insurance industry, but only if their work cannot be done remotely.

Workers or volunteers for businesses or operations that provide food, shelter and other necessities for economically disadvantage or otherwise needy individuals.

Workers who perform critical labor union functions, including those who administer health and welfare funds and those who monitor the well-being and safety of union members who are critical infrastructure workers

Workers who are necessary to allow a business maintain its operations are also exempt from the order. Whitmer said businesses must determine which workers are required to conduct basic minimum operations, but she urged companies to take it seriously. Businesses need to make such designations in writing.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

