LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed another executive order Saturday that mandates more businesses close amid coronavirus.

The order says all facilities that provide non-essential personal care services must temporarily close. This includes hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services and other similar services that require people to be within 6 feet of each other.

The order does not apply to necessary medical treatment.

RELATED: Life with coronavirus in Michigan: Here's all the actions taken by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Whitmer has already ordered most other public places of accommodation to close, including all bars, restaurants and other food facilities to temporarily stop dine-in services. In order to stay afloat, many restaurants are relying on takeout to keep business running. There is also a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people.

The order on salons and spas starts on Sunday, March 22 at 9 a.m. and will last until April 13 at 11:59 p.m.

"COVID-19 has created an unprecedented challenge to our way of life as Michiganders," said Whitmer. "That's why we are making decisions based on science and facts to protect public health and keep people safe. I know these changes will be hard, but they are temporary, and they are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and help save lives."

Health officials have urged people to "flatten the curve" to help slow the spread of the virus.

RELATED: Live updates: 787 total coronavirus cases in Michigan; 5th death reported

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.