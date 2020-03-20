Renters and mobile home owners will be protected from eviction, under an executive order signed into effect by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday.

“Families across the state are facing a number of uncertainties, from concerns about their health and well-being and that of their loved ones to when their next paycheck will arrive," Whitmer said in a press release. "Worrying about whether they’ll be evicted from their home, apartment or mobile home should not be on this list."

The order takes effect immediately and remains in place through April 17 at 11:59 p.m. It's one of many orders signed into effect by the governor amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We continue to urge all Michigan families to remain focused on putting their health first and making smart decisions to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeff Donofrio, director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “This order, in addition to Wednesday’s order extending the tax foreclosure deadline, will give renters and homeowners some peace of mind.”

