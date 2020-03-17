LANSING, Mich. — Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that temporarily lifts the weight restrictions for vehicles carrying supplies to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The order extends until Monday, April 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Under the order, all state and local seasonal load restrictions are suspended for deliveries including medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19; supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and the prevention of community transmission of COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap, and disinfectants; food for the emergency restocking of stores.

“This is a crisis unlike any we’ve dealt with before, and we must do everything we can to ensure our communities have the resources they need to get through it as safely as possible,” said Whitmer. “This order will help us deliver the supplies people need to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect the most people we can. It’s crucial that during this time, we continue to work together to protect our families and loved ones. I will keep working with leaders across state government to put the best interest of Michiganders first.”

The order asks all state and local road agencies to work to process permits that allow non-seasonal load restrictions to be exceeded for deliveries that meet immediate needs.

Monday, Whitmer also ordered that all restaurants, bars, gyms and other facilities be closed. She also implemented a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.