Governor Whitmer participating in roundtable with Joe Biden

Former Vice President Biden is holding a roundtable focusing on the COVID-19 response of three U.S. governors.
Credit: State of Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on May 1, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Joe Biden is holding a virtual roundtable with three U.S. governors including Governor Gretchen Whitmer. It's happening at 3:30 p.m.

The call is focusing on the COVID-19 response of the governors. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont are all participating.

You can watch it live here:

