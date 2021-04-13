Michigan to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine per FDA recommendation

"We will follow the FDA’s guidance to temporarily pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the statement reads.

LANSING, Mich — Michigan is putting a pause on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in line with guidance from the federal government out of "an abundance of caution."

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were recommending a pause in the use of the vaccine as it investigates blood clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

FDA officials said they expect to give an update within several days.

The clots were observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts — making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially “dangerous.” Due to this, the organizations recommended pausing use of the vaccine.

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA said in its statement. "This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."

CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.

Following the announcement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office released the following statement Tuesday morning:

The safety and health of Michiganders will always come first. We will follow the FDA’s guidance to temporarily pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution, and adapt our vaccine strategy going forward until a further review of the data can be conducted. With this latest development, it’s more important than ever for the federal government to implement a targeted strategy that allocates additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to hotspots like Michigan to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Governor Whitmer will continue fighting for the vaccines we need to protect Michiganders, so we can get back to normal as soon as possible.

The majority of J&J doses allocated to the state for this week went to colleges and universities for campus vaccination clinics. Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services along with local health departments are working with universities to determining next course of action.

Ottawa County Department of Public Health said it has canceled all J&J clinics until the FDA and CDC can ensure vaccine safety.

“We have notified our vaccination partners and healthcare providers to increase situational awareness. Ottawa County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing, so we encourage everyone to continue to pursue COVID-19 vaccination opportunities of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine that are still available," Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.

Calhoun County said it is now using Pfizer at its Albion College clinic on Tuesday.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. In Michigan, nearly 200,000 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered.

This story is developing and will be updated.

