The governor said Thursday she has requested assistance from the federal government to aid Michigan families during the pandemic.

“While the people and businesses of the great State of Michigan have shown incredible resilience and cooperation throughout this difficult time, we cannot weather this storm alone," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "I am hopeful that the president will grant my request for a major disaster declaration in full and within a matter of days, so we can provide more services to Michiganders who need them.”

The governor says if the major disaster declaration is granted in full it will help the state provide meals, mental health care, rental assistance and temporary housing to families. The other goals of the declaration are to garner additional capacity and funding in the event that Michigan needs to set up field hospitals.

The governor requested assistance for the following programs:

Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Disaster Crisis Counseling

Disaster Case Management, Individuals and Households Program

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Disaster Survivor Assistance, Disaster Legal Services

Voluntary Agency Coordination

If approved, these programs would then provide direct assistance to Michiganders through state, tribal, and local partnerships with FEMA other agencies, according to the governor's office.

The governor also requested assistance for Michigan's infrastructure, which she says has been strained as result of the pandemic.

Click here to view the governor’s full letter to the president.

