Whitmer says she has authority to do 2nd stay-home order

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary, pointing to an epidemic-powers law her administration has used since a setback at the state Supreme Court.

She spoke with reporters Monday, a day after announcing restrictions amid a surge of COVID-19 cases that has led to increased hospitalizations and deaths.

Starting Wednesday, high schools and colleges must halt in-person classes, restaurants must stop indoor dining and entertainment businesses must close. Whitmer wants the Republican-led Legislature to codify a mask requirement in law to send a unified message.

