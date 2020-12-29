Whitmer signs $106M relief bill, extends unemployment benefits another 26 weeks

The relief bill includes $55 million to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a relief bill that provides support for families, frontline workers, and small businesses.

The relief bill includes $55 million to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Grants of up to $20,000 will be made available to small businesses across the state that need support this winter. The relief bill also includes $3.5 million for grants of up to $40,000 each for live music and entertainment venues, and includes $45 million in direct payments to workers who have been laid off or furloughed as a result of the virus.

"I proposed this stimulus plan to the legislature in November because I know how much our families, frontline workers, and small businesses need relief," Whitmer said Tuesday. "This bipartisan bill will provide families and businesses the support they need to stay afloat as we continue working to distribute the safe and effective vaccine and eliminate COVID-19 once and for all."

Whitmer said "there is still more work to do" to eliminate the virus in the state and keep the economy afloat.

"All Michiganders have a personal responsibility to do their part and mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can easily spread from person to person," Whitmer continued. "We will beat this virus together."

The governor also signed bipartisan Senate Bill 604, extending unemployment benefits for Michiganders who have lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic from 20 to 26 weeks until the end of March 2021.

"No Michigander should have to worry about how to put food on the table or pay their bills, especially during a global pandemic,” Whitmer said.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package. The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as increase in food stamp benefits.

The bill also extends benefits to self-employed and gig workers and provides all unemployment recipients with an additional $300 per week.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said Monday that some unemployment insurance payments may take longer than usual due to the delayed timing in the finalization of the federal relief package. The delay is temporary and the will only impact the certification and payment of benefits for claims under the federal PUA and PEUC programs.

