LANSING, Mich. — Public bodies, including boards, commissions and councils can use telephone or video-conferencing methods to meet and conduct business during the COVID-19 outbreak, under a new executive order.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the order Wednesday and it will remain in effect until April 15 at 11:59 p.m.

“We are taking every measure we can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and protect Michigan families, but recognize that public bodies still have an obligation to conduct business as usual,” Whitmer said, in a press release.

Public bodies must ensure members of the public have access to the virtual meetings.

Gov. Whitmer provided the following guidelines to ensure two-way communication:

Provide adequate notice to the public of the meeting.

Post a public meeting notice on their website.

Permit participants to record or broadcast the public meeting.

Allow participants to address the public body during a public comment period.

The order also temporarily authorizes public bodies, departments, and agencies to use technology to enable remote participation in public comment and hearings, and temporarily excuses school boards from monthly meeting requirements.

