Whitmer asks Michigan Supreme Court to clarify emergency powers ruling

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the Michigan Supreme Court to clarify its Oct. 2 ruling on her emergency powers.

Specifically, the governor is asking the court to say whether their ruling takes effect on Friday, Oct. 30 or earlier.

The governor says that up to 830,000 people in Michigan who are receiving unemployment benefits could lose them if her executive orders are not in effect.

“We need this transition period to protect the 830,000 Michigan workers and families who are depending on unemployment benefits to pay their bills and put food on the table, and to protect Michiganders everywhere who are counting on their leaders to protect them,” Whitmer said in a release Monday. “The Supreme Court has spoken, and while I vehemently disagree with their ruling, I’m ready to work across the aisle with Republicans in the legislature where we can find common ground to slow the spread of the virus and rebuild our economy. It’s time for Republicans in the Legislature to get to work and start showing that they are taking this crisis seriously. They can start by canceling their October recess and getting back to work. Let’s work together and get this done.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruling raises several legal questions that we are still reviewing. While we are moving swiftly, this transition will take time,” said Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

You can read the motions that were filed by Governor Whitmer here and here.

