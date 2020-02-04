LANSING, Mich. — All late-night shows have been shutdown amid an escalating COVID-19 pandemic, however some hosts, including Trevor Noah of The Daily Show have producing Comedy Central's late-night franchise remotely.

Wednesday night, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared remotely on the The Daily Show to describe to Noah what the pandemic looks like in the state without necessary PPE supplies.

"We don't have enough masks or PPE for our first responders," said Whitmer, "but they're doing it and i'm working my tail of trying to support them."

Whitmer believes the explosion of cases in Michigan is contributed to Detroit being an international travel hub, as well as the serious poverty within the state.

Noah also discussed the role the government plays in getting crucial supplies to Michigan with Whitmer.

"We know that your state has been asking for supplies," Noah said, "it sounds like your state is not getting the resources it needs. But there are states like Florida who have gotten 100% of what they've asked for and they're no where close to being in the situation that your state is in. Does it feel like there are politics at play in the relationships these states have with the president?"

"Well all I can say is this, the fact of the matter is its on all of us to remember that the enemy is the virus, not one another," Whitmer said on the show.

Since COVID-19 first hit Michigan in early March, Whitmer continues to be vocal about the Michigan's need for federal help. Whitmer recently signed an executive order Wednesday a state of disaster and requested a 70-day expansion on the emergency declaration. According to Michigan's top doctor, the state is still several weeks away from the peak of the virus.

The governor has shown disappointment in the federal government's response to COVID-19 and garnered criticism from President Donald Trump, both online and during press conferences.

Watch Gov. Whitmer's full interview on The Daily Show below:

