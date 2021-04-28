Whitmer to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at West Michigan Vaccine Clinic

On Thursday, April 29, Whitmer will be joined by six Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) students at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic in DeVos Place.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be visiting Grand Rapids this week to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, April 29, Whitmer will be joined by six Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) students at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic in DeVos Place. Whitmer will be receiving her second dose, while the students will be receiving their first.

In recent months, COVID-19 cases have surged among Michigan youth. Whitmer is getting her shot with GRPS students to encourage eligible teenagers to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. The attending students have volunteered to serve as Protect Michigan Commission COVID-19 ambassadors.

Whitmer’s visit is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. and will be live streamed on WZZM13.com and on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Facebook page.

