LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer took to twitter Wednesday to inform children all over Michigan that Easter is still on and the Easter Bunny is still coming.

She posted a video with her dog Kevin and said in it that she spoke to the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and told them they are essential workers.

Whitmer issued a stay at home order Monday, March 23 to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

"They [The Easter Bunny and The Tooth Fairy] are following all the procedures we gave them to make sure they can stay safe and healthy," Whitmer said.

Whitmer added that there maybe an increase in the demand for some the treats the two usually bring and they may have to make some substitutions. She also reminded kids to listen to their parents and wash their hands.

On Twitter Wednesday the governor also wished people a hopeful and peaceful Passover.

Easter Sunday is this Sunday, April 12. Passover starts today and runs until Thursday, April 16.

