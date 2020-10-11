Whitmer asks Trump administration to extend use of Michigan National Guard for COVID-19 response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked the president to extend the use of the Michigan National Guard until March 2021.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for the use of the Michigan National Guard to be extended to assist with the state's COVID-19 response.

Whitmer is asking for approval to continue using the state's National Guard until March 2021 "for COVID-19 response and vaccine related activities." The National Guard has been helping with testing events in the community and at state prisons, as well as with distributing food.

“The Michigan National Guard remains a crucial part of the state’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Guard is vital to our ongoing recovery as well,” said Whitmer. “Michigan, as in many other states, is experiencing a marked incline in our COVID-19 positive cases across the state. To provide a thorough response, Michigan has been heavily relying on the Michigan National Guard’s efforts to perform widespread testing and screening, distributing personal protective equipment, and assisting at numerous food banks across the state."

Whitmer noted that Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday a vaccine that may be 90% effective based on early and incomplete test results.

"In anticipation of rapid approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Michigan will look to the Michigan National Guard to provide logistical support and transportation support to help distribute the vaccine," the news release said.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, members of the Michigan National Guard have helped distribute more than 14 million pounds of food and helped test more than 200,000 Michiganders.

