LANSING, Mich. — Direct care workers providing Medicaid-funded in-home behavioral health and long-term care services can expect a $2-per-hour pay raise for the next few months, amid the pandemic.

“It has never been more important to care for our most vulnerable residents, and these direct care health workers are risking their lives every day to make sure we continue to flatten the curve,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The program will apply to services provided between April and June.

The pay increase for direct health care workers follows an executive order requiring congregate care facilities to submit COVID-19 reports to the state on a daily basis.

RELATED: 5 COVID-19 deaths reported at Muskegon County assisted living facilities

By the end of the week, state health officials have said they will begin publicly posting the nursing homes and other congregate care facilities where cases and deaths have been confirmed.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.