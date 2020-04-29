SARANAC, Mich — Food production is always important. Maybe never more so than right now. Today, one of many food processing facilities tells us what they're hiring for.

Jill MacDougall with Herbruck's Poultry says, "We are an area food source. So, we need to ensure we are getting that food to our customers so consumers have that available to them."

Most of their openings right now are entry-level in production.

MacDougall says, "Working with the animals themselves, working with the birds. We also have a number of processing positions open, which is where all of the eggs are washed and inspected and shipped out to the customers."

Beyond that, they're looking for help in their sanitation area, which maintains cleaning of the equipment.

Herbruck's already followed bio-security policies for health. But, they've added new steps during the pandemic.

MacDougall says, "We just recently have required they are wearing N95 or cloth masks of their choosing."

They pay for the new jobs are between 12 and 13 dollars an hour. But, they offer more beyond the base salary.

"There is a shift-premium for people working off-shift. We also have a benefit package, profit-sharing, tuition reimbursement, we have advancement opportunities."

