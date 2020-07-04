GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wise Men Distillery in Kentwood will be making their first hand sanitizer delivery to Kent County and West Michigan area first responders after recently beginning to produce hand sanitizer instead of alcohol.

The company also has a deal with with Amazon to sell hand sanitizer throughout the Midwest and Berry Global, a global packaging and protection solution company based in Evansville, Indiana.

The company is planning to ship its first 1,000 gallons to both companies.

As businesses across the country try to find ways to surive during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wise Men was able to alter their operations and produce hand sanitizer. Which is in extremely high demand by many first-responders and key businesses throughout the country.

Wise Men shifted its entire operations to produce sanitizer as companies nationwide, like Amazon and Berry, began seeking sources for the much needed product.

The hand sanitizers were created using a formula provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and resulted in a sanitizer with at least 80 percent alcohol.

Amazon has asked Wise Men to ship sanitizer to its distribution centers in Grand Rapids, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.

