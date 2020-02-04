KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase, along with the need for personal protective equipment, faculty from Western Michigan University's Gwen Frostic School of Art are developing a prototype that will provide extra protection to doctors on the front lines of the pandemic.

"We're just trying to come up with some sort of solution that will protect health care providers who don't have enough protection," says Nicholas Kuder, assistant professor of graphic design.

Kuder is leading the local charge to design and create aerosol boxes: acrylic tubes that can be placed over a patient while performing an intubation.

Dr. Lai Hsien-yung, a Taiwanese doctor, created the device to help Chinese medical workers who were running out of supplies.

"The goal is to prevent infection of medical personnel and increase the amount of time they are able to work before becoming ill themselves," says Patrick Wilson, assistant professor of sculpture, who Kuder recruited to help fabricate a prototype.

Wilson also said, "Our doctors and medical personnel are more valuable to us than ever. We have to do whatever it takes (to help them)—the sooner, the better."

The team began working on the prototype after Kuder connected with an sculptor friend in Arkansas who was recruited for similar work by a hospital there.

"I happen to know a lot of doctors and people with the skills to design and fabricate using acrylic, so I just started calling around to friends and asking if it's something they'd be interested in working on. Every single one of them said yes," Kuder says.

So far, he's found collaborators in Alabama, Utah and Illinois who are all starting local projects of their own.

Kuder also said,"We've all been sharing the feedback we've been getting, sharing ideas and just problem-solving as a group."

Michael Elwell, director of the Richmond Institute for Design and Innovation at WMU, also provided feedback on the local designs.

The prototype was then given to Dr. Richard Lammers, professor of emergency medicine at WMU Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine to test in the school's simulation chamber.

According to Kuder, the goal is to create a design that's a simple as possible to make and as easy as possible to disinfect between uses.

The team is now considering the possibility of continuing to build the devices themselves or finding a local manufacturer to partner with, depending on demand. Elwell is helping to facilitate local manufacture of the boxes.

Once doctors sign off on the design, the delivery timeline could rapidly develop.

Kuder would like to make the devices locally and also share the plans as widely as possible so designers across the country can create the aerosol boxes themselves.

The team is also looking to raise money to support the effort. Anyone looking to help should contact Kuder or Wilson.

"I have four children, and I was suddenly teaching from home, so I didn't have a lot of time during the day to think about things. I was kind of bringing on the news at night and feeling really hopeless and powerless," Kuder says.

Kuder also says, "So, getting involved in this does give me a little bit of a sense of being able to help out in some small way."

Wilson agrees,"I think it's easier to deal with the disruption to normal life if you feel like you can use your abilities here and there, I don't feel helpless, and I am optimistic about the situation for our local community."

