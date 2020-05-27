Woodland Mall planning to reopen June 1

Mall officials said there would be new safety protocols in place for its reopening.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Woodland Mall announced Wednesday it plans to reopen safely on Monday, June 1 for shopping appointments.

According to a press release from the mall, shoppers and employees will see new sanitation protocols in place to enhance the safety of all and to promote physical distance.

Woodland expects many of its retailers to join Von Maur and Urban Outfitters in offering appointments to up to 10 shoppers at a time, although smaller stores may choose to limit the number even further.

In order to comply with Michigan requirements, access and occupancy numbers will be limited initially.

The mall will be operating on reduced hours, Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., although some stores may modify those hours further.

Given the limited occupancy allowance, the mall will temporarily ask all guests under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Additional details about restaurant and food services at the mall can be found here.

“To say we are excited about Monday’s reopening is an understatement,” said Woodland Mall General Manager Tony DeLuccia. “We are truly thrilled to be opening our doors again and have spent significant time and energy to ensure we can do so safely.”

While several retailers and restaurants have offered limited curbside pickup since March, the mall closed March 23 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Whitmer’s recent executive order permits Michigan retailers to offer shopping appointments.

Guests will notice some changes when they return to Woodland Mall next week. Common area furniture and other elements where physical distancing cannot be enforced have been removed. The play area will be closed indefinitely, and food court seating has been eliminated.

The press release said the mall has a rigorous cleaning and sanitizing schedule now, particularly for high-touch surfaces. All housekeeping, maintenance and security staff will follow CDC and state health guidelines, and will be wearing masks and gloves when working.

There are hand sanitizer stations located throughout the mall. It is recommended shoppers wear masks for the safety of all.

“Woodland Mall has been a gathering spot for our community for more than 50 years,” DeLuccia said. “That has not changed, even though we have made some modifications to ensure the safety of all. We are ready to open our doors on Monday and look forward to seeing our friends and neighbors again.”

Detailed plans and anticipated tenant openings can be found here.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.