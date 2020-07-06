World reaches 400,000 virus deaths as Pope urges caution

Francis says “don’t cry victory too soon.”

The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus has surpassed at least 400,000 fatalities.

The grim milestone reached Sunday comes a day after Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections.

Brazil’s last official numbers recorded over 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the U.S. and Britain.

While Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro stoked his clash with health experts, Pope Francis has cautioned people in countries emerging from lockdown to keep following authorities’ rules.

