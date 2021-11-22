Here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 ahead of Thanksgiving

Testing can be received many places throughout West Michigan. At-home rapid tests are also good alternatives for those looking for quicker results.

With families preparing to gather for the holidays this year, some are raising concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, Spectrum Health said they went into a “red status” for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. With nearly 400 COVID-19 patients in the network at that time, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joshua Kooistra said the hospital was the fullest it’s ever been.

While Dr. Anthony Fauci says fully vaccinated people can enjoy the holidays without worrying, if you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19 before meeting family for the holidays, there are some guidelines that should be followed.

If you were recently exposed to COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends waiting five to seven days before getting tested. Unvaccinated people who may have been exposed should get tested as soon as possible, and again in five to seven days.

It is also recommended to isolate at home while waiting for test results. For more information on COVID-19 testing, click here.

Testing can be received many places throughout West Michigan, including pharmacies like Rite Aid, CVS and Walgreens. Local health departments and health networks like Spectrum Health, Cherry Health and Mercy Health will also administer tests.

If you’re looking for quicker solutions, at-home rapid testing takes 15 minutes and can catch COVID-19 before it spreads.

To find a testing site in West Michigan, click here.

